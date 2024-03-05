Ghana Won't Backslide On Her Human Rights Record - President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the diplomatic community that Ghana will not backslide on her enviable human rights observance and the rule of law despite the passage of the "Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill'.

Ghana's Parliament on Wednesday (28th February 2024) passed an anti-LGBTQ+ bill that imposes a prison sentence of up to three years for anyone convicted of identifying as LGBTQ+.

It also imposed a maximum five-year jail term for forming or sponsoring LGBTQ+ groups.

Addressing Members of the Diplomatic Corps at this year's Diplomatic New Year Meeting at the Peduase Lodge on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said he was aware of the considerable anxiety amongst the diplomatic community and some friendly countries about the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

"I am aware of last week's by-partisan passage by Parliament of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, one of private member's bill motion, which has raised considerable anxieties in certain quarters of the diplomatic community and amongst some friendly countries of Ghana that she may be turning her back on her, hitherto, enviable, long-standing record on human rights observance and attachment of the rule of law."

"I want to assure you that no such backsliding will be contemplated or occasioned", President Akufo-Addo stated.

"I think it will serve a little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk," he emphasised.

"But suffice it to say, I have learnt that today a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation."

In those circumstances, President Akufo-Addo said it would be for all to hold their hands up and wait for the decision of the Court before any action is taken.

The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian State, the President explained, would determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in the country.

Touching on this year's elections, President Akufo-Addo said, "As you all know, this year is an election year and Ghanaians would go to the post to elect a new President and a new Parliament."

He also indicated that the government was clear about its obligation and duty in ensuring that the elections were conducted peacefully and transparently.

"I am confident that the security agencies will be alive to their responsibilities and will ensure that the free will of the Ghanaians in their choice of national leadership will be manifest."

The political situation in the West African region and its associated security challenges of terrorism and violent extremism, the President stressed, were matters of global concern.

Given recent developments within the region, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana, as an active member of ECOWAS, would collaborate with other members and countries to safeguard democratic governance, peace and security and fulfil the aspirations of its citizens for regional and economic integration.

He added that Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayoko Botchwey, is in the race for the position of Secretary-General of the Commonwealth on the completion of the mandate in October this year of the current Secretary-General, Baroness Scotland KC.

"I believe we share our views that she's eminently qualified for the position," the President stated.

He stated: "She will count on the gracious support of all esteemed member states of the Commonwealth for her election in October at the impending Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) Summit in Somoa."