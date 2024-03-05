Nigeria: Coup - We Have No Desire to Truncate Democracy - Nigerian Army

5 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Nigerian Army says troops of Armed Forces of Nigeria do not have desire to truncate Nigeria's democracy, which he described as "nascent", insisting that democracy has come to stay.

Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a Lieutenant General, stated this in Abuja on Tuesday when he declared open a seminar organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary.

Lagbaja maintained that the Nigerian Army would continue to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and it would not for any reason contemplate suspend it.

According to the army Chief, Nigerian army remains the agents of democracy, noting that it is the duty of "our elected leaders to lead while the military does its job as enshrined in our constitution."

He charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian army to remain professional and be above board as they discharge their constitutional duties.

"Permit me to seize this opportunity to reiterate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly the Nigerian Army has come to terms with the country's choice of democracy as the preferred system of governance.

"We are, therefore, agents of democracy and have no desire to truncate it. The Nigerian Army will continue to defend our constitution and not suspend it for whatever reason.

"It is the duty of our elected leaders to lead while the military does its job as enshrined in our constitution. Nigerian Army personnel must, therefore, remain professional and be above board as they discharge their constitutional duties," the army chief said.

