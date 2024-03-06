Mali: Senior UN Humanitarian Official Urges Action to Keep Mali On Global Agenda

As the humanitarian crisis in Mali continues to deepen, a top official with the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is appealing for stepped-up support for millions of people in need, following a four-day mission to the country.

The Director of OCHA's Operations and Advocacy Division, Edem Wosornu, expressed deep concern that humanitarian needs could increase in the coming months, with more than 7 million people in the country already requiring life-saving assistance this year.

"Insecurity, displacement, climate shocks and poor harvests have the potential to exacerbate the humanitarian emergency in Mali, which risks becoming a forgotten crisis," Ms. Wosornu said. "The time is now to mobilize more resources and support to keep Mali - and the Central Sahel more broadly - on the global agenda."

During her visit to the Gao and Mopti regions - the heart of Mali's humanitarian response - Ms. Wosornu interacted with internally displaced people, including women and children forced to flee due to violence. "Women who had lost their husbands and their homes told me they want nothing more than get their lives back," she said. "We must do more to ensure that they get the support they deserve: food and water, shelter for their families, education for their children."

In the capital Bamako, Ms. Wosornu met Government representatives for productive discussions, including on the need to safeguard humanitarian access in areas affected by violence and military operations. She also met humanitarian partners who continue to deliver life-saving assistance across the country, despite operational challenges and funding shortfalls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mali Conflict Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last year's Humanitarian Response Plan for Mali was only 30 per cent funded, the lowest level since the crisis began in 2012. Though humanitarian partners were forced to make difficult choices - such as cutting the amount of aid provided to people in remote areas - they still managed to assist 2.8 million people in 2023, about half of the 5.7 million people they aimed to reach.

This year, the humanitarian community in Mali is seeking more than $700 million to provide life-saving assistance and protection services to more than 4 million people, including refugees, returnees, internally displaced people, and other vulnerable populations.

For further information, please contact:

Ms. Ramatoulaye Moussa Mazou, OCHA Mali, Tel. +223 92414491, ramatoulaye.moussamazou@un.org

OCHA press release are available at www.reliefweb.int and http://www.unocha.org