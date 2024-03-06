Nigeria: Govt Dismisses Reports, Says UAE Yet to Lift Visa Ban

5 March 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dickson Omobola

The Federal Government has said the United Arab Emirates, UAE, is yet to lift the visa ban imposed on Nigeria.

It said this after reports emerged that the Emirati authorities after a successful outcome of discussions between President Bola Tinubu and President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, lifted the visa restriction on Nigerian travellers.

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, who refuted the viral reports in an update on his X page, said: "UAE has not resumed visa issuance to Nigerians. The document in circulation is not authorised either by the Nigerian government or the UAE."

In October 2022, the UAE implemented a ban on citizens from approximately 20 African nations from entering its borders.

Among the affected countries are Nigeria, Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.

