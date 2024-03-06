Nigeria: Customs On Standby Ahead of Nigeria-Niger Border Reopening

The Nigeria Customs Service Sokoto-Zamfara area command says it's on standby for the reopening of the Nigeria-Niger border at Illela Sokoto state.

The Customs Area Controller, Kamal Mohammed, while on a working visit at the border post, said he was at the station to ensure that all was set in anticipation of the last order.

The comptroller, who was accompanied by his management team, while addressing stakeholders at the entry point, said, "With the lift of ECOWAS sanctions on Niger Republic and subsequent restoration of power supply to Niger Republic, it is on this premise I came to ensure all is set towards the reopening of the Illela border while we await the last order."

He further charged stakeholders and security agencies at the border station with the need for cooperation, especially in the area of intelligence and information sharing and joint operations towards safeguarding the nation's border, while stating that "with collaboration, each agency will be able to effectively and efficiently fulfil its assigned mandate."

He appreciates the Customs Licence Agents for their patience during the seven-month border closure, he stated.

"We know it has not been easy for you, but God willing, it will soon become history."

Comptroller Mohammed also thanked the Illela Community for their hospitality, stating that, as part of corporate social responsibility (CSR), the service has awarded the construction of a primary healthcare facility at the border station.

He said that when completed, it would cater to both officers and the Illela community.

The comptroller also paid homage to the Sarkin Gobir of Gwadabawa, Muhammad Zayyanu, calling on the traditional ruler to advise his subjects against smuggling.