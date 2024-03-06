Nigeria: Judiciary Workers Suspend Three-Month-Old Strike in Osun

The strike, which the union embarked on in November 2023, followed alleged seizures of its members' wardrobe allowance, suspension of some colleagues, and the Chief Judge's refusal to lift embargo on workers' training.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State Chapter, has called off its over-three-month-old industrial strike whichcommenced on 22 November 2023.

A statement by the JUSUN Chairman in Osun State, Oluwagbenga Eludire, announced the suspension of the strike in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.

He directed the members of the union in the state to resume work on 11 March.

Mr Eludire said the suspension of the strike was premised on the tripartite agreement between the Osun State Government, th management of the Osun State judiciary and JUSUN.

He said that one of the terms of the memorandum of understanding signed was that the Judiciary Service Commission would convene a meeting within seven days of suspension of the strike to ensure that other demands of the union are met.

"The Commission is to attend to other demands of the union to include regularisation and promotion of all qualified staff.

"Also, there shall be no form of intimidation of judiciary officers or members of JUSUN for participating in the just suspended strike," Mr Eludire said.

The union, the chairman said, appreciated Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Speaker of the Osun State Assembly, Wale Egbedun. for their invaluable support leading to the calling off of the strike

"The union appreciate the state government, speaker of the Osun House of Assembly for calling back our members suspended for close to five years and paying off their salaries.

"I hereby suspend the strike embarked on 22 November 2023 while members are directed to resume work 11 March."(NAN)