Nigeria: Judiciary Workers Suspend Three-Month-Old Strike in Osun

5 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The strike, which the union embarked on in November 2023, followed alleged seizures of its members' wardrobe allowance, suspension of some colleagues, and the Chief Judge's refusal to lift embargo on workers' training.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Osun State Chapter, has called off its over-three-month-old industrial strike whichcommenced on 22 November 2023.

The strike by the union followed alleged seizures of its members' wardrobe allowance, suspension of some colleagues, and the Chief Judge's refusal to lift embargo on workers' training.

A statement by the JUSUN Chairman in Osun State, Oluwagbenga Eludire, announced the suspension of the strike in a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo.

He directed the members of the union in the state to resume work on 11 March.

Mr Eludire said the suspension of the strike was premised on the tripartite agreement between the Osun State Government, th management of the Osun State judiciary and JUSUN.

He said that one of the terms of the memorandum of understanding signed was that the Judiciary Service Commission would convene a meeting within seven days of suspension of the strike to ensure that other demands of the union are met.

"The Commission is to attend to other demands of the union to include regularisation and promotion of all qualified staff.

"Also, there shall be no form of intimidation of judiciary officers or members of JUSUN for participating in the just suspended strike," Mr Eludire said.

The union, the chairman said, appreciated Governor Ademola Adeleke and the Speaker of the Osun State Assembly, Wale Egbedun. for their invaluable support leading to the calling off of the strike

"The union appreciate the state government, speaker of the Osun House of Assembly for calling back our members suspended for close to five years and paying off their salaries.

"I hereby suspend the strike embarked on 22 November 2023 while members are directed to resume work 11 March."(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.