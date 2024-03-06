Nigeria: Benue Seals Hospitals, Schools Over Tax Evasion

The Benue State Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) on Monday sealed up business enterprises including schools, hotels and hospitals over tax evasion and non-filing of annual tax returns.

Acting Chairman of BIRS, Emmanuel Agema who led his team on the operation, stated that the exercise was done in a bid to ensure compliance in the payment of taxes for the development of the state.

Agema alongside some security operatives and members of the BIRS enforcement team shut Emory Specialist hospital, Vincal pharmacy, Graceland suites, City hospital, Peniel college, ECWA secondary school, Rose Asase schools, New Hotel Lucia and River Side Hotel all in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The BIRS chairman through his media aide, Jacintha Bernard, noted that the sealing of the property and assets were necessary due to non-filing of annual returns and their non-remittance of due taxes to the state government over a period of time even after issuance of series of demand notices and reminder letters notifying and reminding them of their obligations.

He explained that the State Chief Judge, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, who mans the High Court of Justice in Benue State, therefore in compliance with section 104 of the Personal Income Tax Act 2011 and section 41(1)(3)(4) of the Benue State Internal Revenue Law 2022 issued a warrant to seal the named organisations.