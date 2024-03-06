Nigeria: Accountants Tasked On Adoption of Tech

The Managing Director of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Yemisi Edun, has advised accountants in the country to make lifelong learning and adopting technology for accurate measurement and reporting in their line of duty.

Delivering the keynote address at the Western Zone Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Edun stressed the need for sustainable practices to build trust, foster development, and drive positive environmental and social impact.

While calling on the need for accountants to make sustainability accounting a cornerstone of their practices, she stressed on promotion of ethical practices to combat waste and corruption that can lead to integrity, transparency and future-proofing skills by adapting to emerging trends.

"Consumers, investors, and regulators are demanding more from businesses. They want transparency, accountability, and a commitment to a sustainable future.

Speaking, ICAN's President Dr. Innocent Okwuosa reaffirmed the Institute's commitment to supporting the government in finding solutions to Nigeria's socio-economic challenges.

The Western Zone Chairman of ICAN, Alhaji Lateef Awojobi, challenged accountants to upskill and enhance their competencies, reminding them of their responsibility to exhibit technical and professional competence as critical stakeholders in the business community.