Nigeria: Naddc Develops Standards for CNG, Electric Vehicles

The federal government says it will soon unveil the National Occupational Standards (NOS) for the conversion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicles in the country.

Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Joseph Osanipin, made the disclosure on Monday during the validation workshop on standards for conversion, calibration and maintenance of CNG/auto-powered vehicles and electric vehicles maintenance in Nigeria.

He said, "The NOS being presented for in-depth critique were developed through the collaborative efforts of all relevant stakeholders in the automotive sector in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) which has been approved by the federal government through the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) (Sector skills advisory) for training and certification in the auto industry.

Earlier in her remarks, the minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, represented by Samuel Adetoro, of the Industrial Development Department, said the standards will serve the country effectively, especially now that the federal government is expecting CNG-powered vehicles in the country.