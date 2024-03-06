Liberia: LBA 2024 League Set to Kickoff

Monrovia — The long-awaited Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) 2024 national league is expected to kick off on Friday, March 8, 2024, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex Gymnasium. According to the chairman of the LBA 2024 national league, Edwin Fahnbulleh, they have been working hard since the LBA elections to ensure the league is organized properly to attract fans to the games.

"It was rough because we were again taken to court and an injunction was placed on the league by FIBA, so we had to backtrack and deal with that. Nevertheless, we are now on course for the hosting of the 2024 league," Fahnbulleh said.

He confirmed that 11 first-division teams, eight female division teams, 14 second-division teams, and 45 third-division teams are currently showing their readiness for the league. He disclosed that the fixtures have been sent to all of the registered teams and called on officials of the registered teams to ensure their players, coaches, and members of their technical staff follow the rules of the game.

"To prove to everyone that we are on course for our association 2024 national league, we have completed our registration process and have already sent the national league fixtures to all of the registered teams. They have all been informed about the opening of the league on Friday, March 8, 2024, and our technical team is now going through the fixtures to see if there are any mistakes. If there is a mistake, we can correct it promptly," Fahnbulleh added.

Fahnbulleh, however, clarified that there is no set day for teams to play. Instead, everybody will play from Monday to Monday to give female, third, and second division teams chances to play over the weekend too. It's not only the first and second division teams that should be given the chance to play on Saturday and Sunday but rather all of the registered teams.