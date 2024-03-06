Liberia: We Must Take Back Our Boystown/Marshall Junction and the Streets From Petty Traders and Criminals

The Marshall/BoyTown community is in dire need of a leader committed to transforming the area into Liberia's pioneering district, prioritizing safety for all residents and business owners. This transformation entails establishing proper street addresses, improving waste management, enforcing strict zoning regulations, and eliminating informal street vending. We urgently require a leader to step into the role of Commissioner/Mayor to effectively bring this vision to life.

A staunch supporter of the Boystown/Marshall Township.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical story of Jesus driving the Moneychangers out of the Temple, we must similarly remove criminals and petty traders from conducting commercial activities on our streets and sidewalks in Boystown/Marshall. The sidewalks and streets of Boystown/Marshall are sacred spaces for the residents, deserving respect and preservation. In this narrative, Jesus expressed disapproval of the commercial activities occurring in the temple, a place he revered as sacred for worship. He took decisive action by overturning the tables of the moneychangers and expelling those engaged in buying and selling within the temple premises.

Drawing parallels to modern times, the statement suggests that, like Jesus' actions in cleansing the temple of commercial activities; we, the residents of Marshall/Boystown district urgently require a leader who will spearhead the removal of petty traders, vendors and criminals from our sidewalks and roads. This plea reflects the importance of upholding order, cleanliness, and respect for public spaces, akin to preserving the sanctity of places of worship.

It's crucial to remove street vendors and criminals from our Boystown/Marshall district's sidewalks and streets for numerous reasons:

1. The Boystown/Marshall junction serves as the gateway to Liberia, welcoming visitors as they arrive from the Robert's International airport. As the first and largest community they encounter, it leaves a lasting impression on their perception of the country.

Therefore, it is crucial to uphold the beauty and sustainability of our junction and picturesque seaside community of Marshall.

2. Safety: Over the years, street vendors have caused congestion on the sidewalks and streets of our beloved Boystown/Marshall district, particularly at the junction, leading to obstruction of pedestrian and vehicular traffic. This congestion has resulted in accidents and safety hazards throughout our welcoming community.

3. Effective leadership and Public health: Without proper regulations and oversight, street vendors have neglected food safety standards, putting consumers' health at risk. Removing vendors from the streets at the Boystown junction and across our community will undoubtedly contribute to ensuring that food is prepared and sold under sanitary conditions, promoting public health and safety.

4. Proper planning: The Boystown/Marshall community requires effective zoning regulations and development plans to uphold the aesthetic appeal and functionality of public spaces. Unregulated street vending threatens to disrupt these plans and diminish the overall ambiance of the community.

5. Fair competition: Formal businesses, including restaurants, gas stations, and shops, are encountering unfair competition from street vendors who operate without the same overhead costs and regulatory requirements. Clearing the streets of Boystown/Marshall of vendors will help level the playing field for all businesses.

In our efforts to eliminate illegal street vending in our Boystown/Marshall district, we should consider acquiring a suitable piece of land in Marshall to construct the Marshall General Market. Upon completion, we can then close down all other small markets scattered throughout our beautiful area.

Note: The Boystown:Marshall Township possesses the wealth, population, and resources necessary to attain city status.

Marshall was envisioned as an exclusive, well-maintained, and aesthetically pleasing community boasting beautifully crafted high-priced homes, excellent schools, lush parks, world-class resorts, top-notch medical facilities, and well-funded law enforcement, resulting in an extremely low crime rate.

The meticulous upkeep of our breathtaking seaside community will inevitably drive up property values, drawing in potential homeowners and investors seeking a premium living environment.

However, it's crucial to strike a balance between these goals and the need to support small businesses and cultural diversity.