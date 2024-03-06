Liberia: CAF Selects Four Liberian Referees for 2025 Afcon Qualifier

Monrovia — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have selected four FIFA-badged Liberian referees to officiate a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier between Mauritius and Chad.

They are Hassan Corneh (referee), Joel Doe (assistant referee #1), Ephriam Grant (assistant referee #2) and Emmanuel Mensah (fourth official).

The match will be played in Ivory Coast on 26 March at 19:00GMT because Mauritius don't have a stadium approved by CAF and FIFA for international matches.

Meanwhile Liberia Assistant Female referee Hannah Moses have departed Liberia for 2023 All-African Games in Ghana

The FIFA-badged assistant referee left Liberia for the 2023 All-African Games (AAGs) in Ghana on 2 March.

Hannah is among 48 referees, including 12 female assistant referees, selected by CAF for the 13th edition, which will be held in Accra, Cape Coast and Kumasi from 8-23 March.

This is the second time in history that the games will be played in three cities in the host country.

Twenty-three (23) sports have been confirmed for the continental event with squash expected to feature for the first time in 20 years.

Arm wrestling, cricket and rugby union (sevens) are also set to debut at the AAGs.

The 2003 AAGs were scheduled to take place from 4-19 August but postponed after an agreement between major stakeholders running the multi-sport competition.