Liberia: Rural Farmers Extol Brac Liberia for 'Meaningful' Food Security and Rural Capacity Building Project

Monrovia — Rural farmers from Montserrado, Bong, and Nimba Counties are expressing deep gratitude to BRAC Liberia for its pivotal support through its food security and rural capacity building project. This three-year project, funded by the US-based family foundation with a budget of US$3.10 million, has brought about transformative changes in the lives of over 7,500 farmers.

Habib Khan, the Program Manager of Agriculture, Food Security and Livelihood Programs at BRAC Liberia, emphasized the project's alignment with the National Pro-Poor Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2, which aims to combat hunger, enhance food security, and promote sustainable agriculture when presenting the introduction at the project's closure workshop held at the Royal Grand Hotel last month.

The Liberia Food Security and Rural Capacity Building Project's overall objective was to increase the income of targeted farmers from agricultural production and poultry rearing by 25% from baseline by increasing their agricultural yields by 50%. Also, based on data that track the Household Food Consumption Score, the project was to improve the score used in food security analysis by incorporating dietary diversity and nutritional value among the targeted farmers' households by 10%.

During the closure workshop of the project after three years of implementation, Noorie Dudley an independent consultant presented the key findings from her analysis which highlighted results from the project over the past 3 years. She presented that the income of targeted farmers from agricultural production, poultry, and livestock rearing was increased by 80%. She also highlighted results in the agricultural production of farmers in two areas: an increase in crop production by 35% and an increase in livestock and poultry production by 54% while pointing out that the Household Food Consumption Score (FCS) improved by 11.5%.

Established in 2008, BRAC Liberia operates various social development programs across all 15 counties in Liberia, focusing on agriculture, food security, livelihood, education, youth empowerment, health, clean and renewable energy, and microfinance.

Testimonials from beneficiaries include farmers from 15th Gate, Montserrado, Nimba, and Bong highlight the project's impact while expressing profound appreciation for the support they received over the lifespan of the project. One such farmer is Rachel Suah - a pig farmer and lead farmer in Nimba County. With gratitude and appreciation, she noted how BRAC Liberia facilitated their transition: 'from mat to mattress,' symbolizing the improvement in their livestock-rearing practices.

Luogon Polay, the lead farmer in 15th Gate cultivated ten acres of land (rice 4.5 acres and vegetable and corn: 5.5 acres) through the project support. The project conducted crop-cut of rice and got 3,8 metric tons of rice from the representative samples. Currently, they are practicing climate smart agriculture, especially mulching to conserve soil moisture to increase production.

"BRAC Liberia took us from mat to mattress," said Rachel Suah. "Before BRAC came to us in Nimba County, we were not able to take care of our pigs to produce, but with the support from BRAC, we can take care of them and give them the right treatment. Now they are healthy and are producing."

Similarly, Helena Paye from Bong County emphasized the positive changes in poultry farming, attributing it to BRAC's assistance.

"Before we could not take care of our birds, but now we are better off. We thank BRAC for all the support," she said.

In a country where more than half of the population lives below the poverty line and the ever-widening gap between the rich and the poor, agriculture should serve as the primary livelihood for many especially people in last-mile communities. However, for those who venture limited access to resources and adverse weather conditions hinder progress. BRAC Liberia and its partners are bridging these gaps by empowering local communities and enhancing food security. BRAC's approach is holistic and comprehensive; helping farmers integrate best farming practices with healthy living.

Their program's objectives extend beyond immediate support, aiming to strengthen rural value chains, improve household incomes, and enhance nutrition. Through training initiatives and access to resources, BRAC Liberia is equipping farmers with the skills and tools necessary for sustainable agriculture practices.

"We thank BRAC for helping us to feed our children and fight malnutrition. Before we used to cook the food and give the best part to our husbands, but with BRAC training, we learned that the children should also eat enough to be healthy," says Helena Kallon, another farmer from Bong County.

Despite these notable achievements, challenges persist, including the lack of quality inputs and vulnerability to weather-related disruptions. To address these issues, farmers are calling for continued support from the Liberian government and other partners to sustain and expand the program's reach.

Speaking at the project closure workshop, Mr. Moses R. Gbanyan, Deputy Minister for Regional Development Research and Extension - designate, commended BRAC Liberia for its substantial contributions to the rural development. As a beneficiary himself, he pledged to ensure the government's collaboration with organizations like BRAC to further enhance the agricultural sector.

The commitment of BRAC Liberia to Liberia's development was reaffirmed by Acting Country Director Emmanuel McCarthy. While acknowledging the conclusion of the current program, McCarthy assured beneficiaries of BRAC's enduring presence and ongoing support.

In conclusion, BRAC Liberia's impact on rural farmers is not only tangible but also emblematic of the transformative potentials of targeted interventions in agriculture and livelihood enhancement. As the program concludes, its legacy of empowerment and sustainability will continue to resonate within Liberian communities.