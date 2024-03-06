Liberia: Concern Indigenous of Gola Konneh Calls for Swift Investigation Into Kinjor Violence Incident

Monrovia — A group under the banner of Concern Indigenous of Gola Konneh in Grand Cape Mount County is urging the Liberian government to expedite the investigation surrounding the violent incident that claimed the lives of two individuals in Kinjor.

A peaceful protest by aggrieved residents of Golgoma, Grand Cape Mount County on Thursday, February 29, 2024, turned violent as protesters destroyed facilities belonging to Bea Mountain, a mining company operating in the county.

The protesters accused the company of engaging in unfair labor practices. Since the company commenced its expansion last year, it has employed over four thousand workers and engaged more than six thousand contractors, many of whom are natives of the county. The protesters were conducting a peaceful march near the company's premises, intending to press their demands on the management. However, the situation escalated, resulting in the deaths of at least two protesters and injuries to dozens more.

In a statement, the Concern Indigenous of Gola Konneh expressed dismay over the violence in Kinjor Town, which resulted in loss of life and property destruction.

"We, the citizens of Gola Konneh District, extend our heartfelt condolences and wish to bring to your attention the unfolding situation in our region. The citizens of Gola Konneh unequivocally condemn the violence in Kinjor that resulted in loss of life and property destruction in the strongest terms possible," the statement read.

According to the release, residents of Gola Konneh had previously agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at halting all protests and traditional activities for a period of four years, especially in concession areas.

The release further stated: "The protest on February 28th violated the MOU that was signed and agreed upon by the citizens of Gola Konneh District, Grand Cape Mount County, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Therefore, the citizens of Gola Konneh are appealing to the National Government for swift and immediate intervention against the perpetrators of the violence that disrupted our peace and livelihoods in Kinjor."

Continuing, the release highlighted: "The perpetrators of violence or protesters have made a habit of undermining and destabilizing the peaceful coexistence of our citizens within Kinjor, Gola Konneh District, and the concession company. The violent acts in Kinjor are now fueling tribal sentiments, and if a proper investigation is not conducted to bring these perpetrators to justice as a deterrent, it may escalate into a more chaotic situation, potentially driving away investors and resulting in job losses and stalling the ongoing developments in our district and Grand Cape Mount County. We, the aggrieved citizens of Gola Konneh District, await a possible redress within a week to determine further actions."