Liberia: Cllr. Barbu Pushes the Acceleration of Peaceful Co-Existence in Liberia At Induction of Fula Governor

Monrovia — The Dean of the Louise Arthur Grimes School of Law, Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, has stressed the need for the acceleration of peaceful co-existence in Liberia.

Cllr. Barbu, delivering a keynote address on Sunday, March 6, noted that the Fula community in Liberia is quite an integral component of the overall development of the country, and as such they must be recognized because they contribute to development.

He said Liberia is at a crossroads beyond elections and the expectations of people for a brand new country is immeasurable, which the new regime must address as a compelling need, nothing that the desires of the Fulani Community must not be overlooked.

Cllr. Barbu says he is perturbed by acts of divisiveness being showcased by some individuals, who continue to push particular interests, something he sees as breading grounds for further division.

"The country is becoming divided, while ethics groups are pushing particular interest, even at academic level the feud continues to persist," Cllr. Barbu stressed.

Therefore, he sees it a responsibility of every Liberian to ensure that peaceful coexistence is ensured, despite disagreement between various groups for adverse reasons.

Cllr. Barbu said: "Time is not in our favor, we have to work smarter and harder"

"What can we do, when a Muslim and Christian marry and do not see each other differently, what can we do when a full and Lorma man can do business equally."

He further reminded citizens that the full community is essential to the economy of Liberia and there is no need to discriminate against them.

Cllr. Barbu then urged citizens to take advantage of the law and therefore wants the Fula Community rules to be in straight adherence to the Law of Liberia.

Cllr. Barbu also wants members of the Fula community to get involved with the development in Liberia, as it is their exclusive right.

He encouraged the community to take advantage of the opportunity to develop their children educationally, especially the girls.

Cllr. Barbu moreover informed the Fula Community, that as Dean of the Louise Arthur Grimes School of Law, the school is open to all who meet the criteria, stating that there is no discrimination against Fulani.

He then advised the Fula Community against the habit of giving bribes, but to rather use the rightful channels in their activities.

At the same time, Cllr. Barbu admonished the new Fula Governor of Liberia to ensure that the promises he made to his community were fulfilled.

Cllr. Barbu similarly scolded Governor Sow to be open to listening to his people and should not demonstrate a style of perpetuating himself in power.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Fula Community made claims to Liberia, referencing the history of Liberian Fulani migration to the country since the century, during the era of migration.

According to the sect in Liberia, the Timo River and Timo Town were founded by the Fulani, and CuttonTree Community was a central town for Fulani, which they believed demonstrates that there were Fulani before the foundation of Liberia.

They claimed that Liberia belongs to everyone and should not be based on ethnicity, tribe, or division.

The community said Fulani should be included in the national census of Liberia as well as an appointment to governmental positions.

For his part, Alhaji Almamy Mohammed Bailo Sow, Fula Governor of Liberia in his statement, noted that Fulani is like any other group of people in Liberia, noting, that there is a disparity in the system of education in the country, which affects the community.

Sow in the same way noted the Fulani have always demonstrated their participation in all aspects of the country's developmental drive and remain committed to fostering the same.

He said the Fulah Community is among the few, perhaps the very few who continue to remain committed to paying taxes, but added that it feels threatening that the Fulani had been ignored.

The Fulah Governor said Fulani should not be seen as spectators and strangers in the country but should be a part of the decision-making process.

Sow said Fulani are also competent to occupying positions in the country and should not be downplayed by the current administration.

According to him, the success of the UP-led government is a success of all of Liberia, but the current government has yet to recognize the Fulani in the governance process.

"We the Fulani are good, kind, and God-fearing, so we should equally benefit from this country," Mr. Sow maintained

Sow meanwhile expressed hope, that President Joseph Nyumah Boakai will include members of the Fulah Community into his administration.