Nigeria: Tribalism, Flawed Elections Bane of Quality Leadership - Jonathan

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, has emphasized tribalism and flawed electoral processes as major impediments to quality leadership across Africa.

Speaking at an event in Abeokuta to mark the 87th birthday of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Jonathan highlighted the urgent need for a more inclusive approach to governance.

Jonathan, who chaired the event, stressed the importance of addressing winner-takes-all politics, advocating for a presidency that represents all citizens, not just a single political party.

He pointed out that access to justice and the quality of elections are crucial factors in ensuring good governance.

The former president highlighted that when a serving president incorporates opposition members into their administration, it often leads to enhanced quality and inclusivity in governance. He emphasized the prevalence of the "winner-takes-all" mentality as a major hurdle in African politics.

"This thing about inclusive democracy, we have challenges as well, inclusiveness is so diverse and people look at it from different perspectives but can we, all of us who have been political leaders in all honesty say that we ran an inclusive government in the sense that even people that have different views from you and if they are found worthy you can bring them into your government," he asked.

The event, which included the launch of the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute and the unveiling of Obasanjo's new book, "The Art of Leading: Unconventional Wisdom from Biblical," was attended by several dignitaries, including former President John Mahama of Ghana and the Catholic bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Kukah.

Mahama emphasized the need for effective and servant leadership in Africa, noting that progress hinges on the ability of leaders to navigate challenges and deliver results.

He called for a reevaluation of leadership models and practices in Africa to ensure that they are effective and responsive to the needs of the people.

Kukah echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the complexities of democracy and leadership in Africa. He cautioned against relying solely on advisors, noting that leaders often receive misleading advice that serves personal interests rather than the common good. Kukah emphasized the importance of integrity and transparency in leadership, urging leaders to prioritize the interests of the people above personal gain.

Kukah said, "There is no perfect democracy, there's no perfect leadership. There are only attempts and models. We know the kind of leader that is needed for a democratic country. Of course, if you are an African, you are an African, but the miracle part of it now is that we are still fighting the same battle for the better part of 60 years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"At that time we were sure of life and other things. There is so much emotional attachment to leaders, and by that, we mean people who are holding offices. So if you are hungry and thirty, it depends on what the leader can do, but not doing. But leadership is a diffused thing. Everyone is leading at one level or another.

"The quality of leadership we have is also an aggregate of how well we are leading, whether we are leading. No leadership position is permanent; the only thing that is permanent is the grace of God. Those of you who have been presidents before will understand this. You were there before."

On his part, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State praised Obasanjo as a champion for good governance, describing him as a respected global leader committed to the development of Africa.

Abiodun highlighted Obasanjo's role in promoting democracy and good governance on the continent, noting that his legacy continues to inspire future generations of leaders.

The celebrant, Obasanjo, also used the occasion to reiterate that the adoption of an Africa-style democracy would prevent politicians from winning elections by hook or by crook.

The event concluded with a call for more inclusive and effective leadership in Africa. Attendees highlighted the importance of addressing tribalism and electoral malpractice to achieve sustainable development and progress on the continent. They called for a renewed commitment to democratic principles and good governance, noting that these are essential for building a prosperous and peaceful Africa.