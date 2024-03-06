Nigeria: Seme Customs Command Processes Over 65metric Tons of Export

THE management of the Seme border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service NCS, Tuesday said It processed a total of 65 metric tons export cargoes and generated over N1.1billion within two months

The command within the period in its fight against anti-smuggling activities, also made a total of 168 seizures between January and February of 2024 as a total of 13 suspects were arrested in connection with the smuggled items.

According to the Seme Customs Area Comptroller, Mr. Timi Bomodi, the total Duty Payable Value, DPV, of the seized items was put N365.888million.

Bomodi said: "Between January and February 2024, the Command successfully made 168 interventions which resulted in the seizure of 2,193 bags of 50kg (3 trailer load equivalent) foreign parboiled rice, 81,930 liters (3 tankers equivalent), 9 vehicles, 1425 General merchandise, 265 parcels of cannabis sativa and other narcotics, 149 packets of codeine and 2 locally manufactured guns. All with a combined Duty Paid Value, DPV (₦365,888,696.00.

"A total of Thirteen (13) suspects were arrested in connection with these seizures, Six of them were granted administrative bail, three were handed over to NDLEA for further agency action, One was handed over to the Nigerian Police, while 3 suspects are still in our custody.

"At this point, it is important to highlight the importance of the Joint Security Meetings held regularly here at the Joint Border Post. These meetings provide valuable intelligence and opportunities to cross-fertilise ideas about Border management.

"We note that collaboration holds the key to success in border management that's why we've insisted on information sharing among sister agencies.

"In light of our present economic realities, where massive food shortages have been reported across the country, and in line with the directive to ensure grains are not exported illegally, the Command made a seizure of a truckload of beans, totaling four hundred (400) bags with a DPV of ₦61,450million, stockpiled in a warehouse at one of the exit corridors in the border. This item has since been deposited in the Government warehouse for safekeeping and eventual sale to the public".

"In the same vein, the continuous surveillance of the border by our officers and men has resulted in the interceptions of Four Hundred (400x30liters) of PMS equivalent of 12,000 liters with a DPV of ₦8,347nillion in the early hours of Saturday, 2nd March 2024 along the creeks. The PMS seized will be auctioned in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of sales of seized perishable items as directed by the Service".