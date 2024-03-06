Liberia: LEC, Psu Officers Arrested Over Death of Caldwell Resident

Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory Coleman over the weekend announced the arrest of the PSU officers and the LEC anti-power theft crew involved in the death of 42-year-old Joecephus S. Tukpeh of Caldwell.

The Liberia National Police, Coleman said, has undertaken an investigation and committed to transparency in sharing the findings with the public.

The death of 42-year-old Joecephus S. Tukpeh, allegedly at the hands of an LEC anti-power theft team, accompanied by two officers from the PSU of the Liberia National Police, sparked outrage and demands for justice from the victim's widow, family, and community members.

The incident, which occurred on March 1, 2024, in Caldwell, New Georgia, led to the tragic death of Tukpeh, who was reportedly involved in an altercation with the anti-power theft team over illegal power connections.

Tukpeh was accused of being involved in an illegal connection on the power line of the Liberia Electricity Corporation. Eyewitnesses said bitter exchanges ensued between him and members of the team.

Despite Tukpeh reportedly clarifying that his actively reading meter was placed inside the house to prevent criminals from stealing it, the LEC team insisted that he had committed power theft and as such he needed to be arrested -- a move that led to an altercation.

"A few minutes after the deceased was confronted, he left the scene, but he abruptly received a phone call from his biological father who told him via the call that he was needed urgently to see something," an eyewitness told newsmen. "Upon his return, he and the anti-power theft team got into another argument regarding the same matter. This time, they began calling him a criminal, which prompted him to flee the scene, anticipating uncertainty."

Eyewitnesses described a hostile encounter, with the victim seeking refuge in his mother's house but facing continued aggression from the team.

"He ran for his life and entered our house to seek refuge, but it was unfortunate for him that members of the power theft team later ran behind him and beat him with, a helmet, plier, and other instruments that made him helpless and later pronounced dead when taken to the nearest clinic," the neighbor said.

"Joecephus could not speak and was breathing heavily for his life."

The neighbor's son held Joecephus' hand and was attacked by two power theft team members, who ran and said, "we will finish with you today."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My son said no you can't be knocking the man like this. That's how I laid down on him and my whole lappa dropped they started knocking me and called for their car and they came and the Officer with a gun came and Joecephus showed hands and the Officer handcuffed one hand. In that period, several other men came and they started knocking his head with Helmet and four men locked my son's neck," the eyewitnesses revealed.

The brutal nature of the alleged assault, including the use of tools and firearms by the officers, has raised serious concerns and calls for accountability.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding swift action from authorities to apprehend those responsible for the heinous act. Calls for justice and increased security measures have been echoed across social media platforms and local gatherings as the community mourns the loss of a beloved member.

The Liberia Electricity Corporation has expressed deep regret over the tragedy, condemning violence and pledging full cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

The community's response to the incident underscores the importance of upholding the rule of law and seeking justice through lawful means. The call for accountability and transparency in the investigation reflects the collective desire for justice and a fair resolution to this tragic loss of life.