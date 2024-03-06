Liberia: War Crimes Court Imminent

-- As Lawmakers begin resolution to finally establish court

On Monday, March 4, 2024, members of the House of Representatives of the 55th Legislature began signing a resolution calling for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia, a few hours after an exhaustive and undisclosed meeting between U.S. Ambassador-at-Large Beth Van Schaach and her team from the Global Criminal Justice (J/GCJ) with Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and some members of the House's leadership at the Capitol.

The proposal for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court in Liberia was made by Montserrado County District #3 Representative Sumo K. Mulbah.

Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa; Montserrado County Districts #6 and #3 Representatives, Samuel Enders and Sumo Mulbah (respectively), and twelve others affixed their signatures, respectively, to the landmark resolution supporting the establishment of a war crimes court, to give justice to victims and survivors of the 14-year civil war in Liberia.

On his Facebook page, Rep. Mulbah, co-chair on the House's Youth and Sports Committee, said: "The Signing of the War and Economic Crimes Courts' Resolution proposed by Hon Sumo Kollie Mulbah, Representative District #3, Montserrado County. Justice above Fear."

Also Rep. Enders, the co-chairman on Executive, on his Facebook page Monday evening wrote: "Today I signed the war and economy crime court resolution for the second time. This is about justice for our country, not an attack on an individual."

The lawmakers pledged their support to the creation of the War and Economic Crimes Court and called on President Joseph N. Boakai to work with the United Nations, international partners, institutions, and civil society organizations for assistance in establishing the Extraordinary Criminal Court in Liberia in a manner that allows the trial of international crimes in accordance with international standards and best practices.

"Recognizing that economic crimes are the progenitor of war crimes, call for legislative action to establish an Economic Crimes Court for the swift and speedy trial of corruption and economic crimes. Attested Members of the House of Representatives hereby affix their signatures," the Resolution stated.

"NOW THEREFORE, it is resolved by the House of Representatives of the Republic of Liberia in Legislature assembled: Expresses its support for full implementation of the TRC recommendations, including the establishment of an Extraordinary Criminal Court in Liberia, and commits to working with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for the Court's establishment. Section 48 of the TRC Act provides that 'The Head of State shall report to the National Legislature within three months of receipt of the report of the TRC, and on a quarterly basis thereafter as to the implementation of the Commission's recommendations," the House's resolution said.

"All recommendations shall be implemented, and where the implementation of any recommendation has not been complied with, the Legislature shall require the Head of State to show cause for such non-compliance. Therefore this matter before us is overdue, and the President should act effectively, immediately on said legislative enactment without seeking advice from the legislature because the TRC is already an Act of law enacted by the Legislature that is awaiting full implementation."

Speaker Koffa, who also signed the resolution, wrote on his Facebook page: "Met with Ambassador-at-Large Beth Van Schaach and her team from the Office of Global Criminal Justice (J/GCJ), earlier today at my Capitol Building office.

"I made clear to the Ambassador-at-Large that we support justice for war victims, but we won't be rash or insensitive to the concerns of people who feel targeted. This will be done right, and if it is what our people want, their elected representatives will say so through their votes. As Speaker, I will make sure the debate is thorough and that it considers everything; reconciliation, maintenance of peace, and fairness to alleged perpetrators."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Accordingly, about 49 lawmakers, making it two-thirds of the House of Representatives are supposed to sign the resolution to make it binding for transmission to the Senate for concurrence.

The Office of Global Criminal Justice was formerly called the Office of War Crimes Issues (S/WCI), an office within the United States Department of State.

Yesterday's J/GCJ delegation included Madam Lucy H. Seyfarth, Foreign Affairs Officer and Luke M. Moore, Program Specialist. Those from the U.S. Embassy were Madam Sara L. Horner, Political and Economic Counselor, and Juan D. Martinez, Political Officer.