Nigeria: 17 Killed in Zaria-Kano, Abuja-Lokoja Road Crashes

At least 17 people have been killed in road accidents that occurred along the Zaria-Kano expressway and the Abuja-Lokoja highway Monday morning.

City & Crime reports that 12 people reportedly died and 28 were injured in the crash along the Zaria-Kano Expressway, involving an articulated vehicle with registration number KTG 454 ZZ.

In the Abuja-Lokoja Road incident, five passengers including the driver of a J5 Peugeot bus were burnt beyond recognition near Fire Academy at Sheda, along the ever-busy highway.

City & Crime further reports that the accident along the Zaria-Kano Expressway occurred at Tashar Yari Village at about 7.36 am on Monday, which the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) attributed the incident to overtaking, over-speeding and overloading.

The injured were reportedly taken to Makarfi General Hospital while the owner of the vehicle, who is in Azare, Bauchi State, has been communicated and directed to report to RS1.1 Kaduna Sector Command. The driver of the trailer reportedly died in the accident.

The statement quoted the Kaduna FRSC Sector Commander, Kabir Y Nadabo as saying, "I want to appeal to motorists to imbibe the culture and conduct of safe driving, particularly on the highways."

Meanwhile, a witness said the accident along the Abuja-Lokoja highway happened around 3:42 am on Monday when a J5 Peugeot bus with registration number ASB 93 XB coming from Lokoja axis rammed into a stationary trailer with registration number XK 573 GRK.

He said the bus, which was on top speed, suddenly went up in flames after it rammed into the trailer from behind, adding that five passengers including the driver were trapped and burnt beyond recognition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Our reporter, who arrived at the scene at about 8:46 am, saw officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) alongside firefighters trying to put out the fire from the burning bus and trailer.

The corpses of the victims were also being retrieved by the FRSC officials, while traffic was diverted to a single lane for motorists coming from the Lokoja axis.

Reacting, the FCT Sector Commander of the FRSC, Muta'a Chorrie, confirmed the accident, saying five persons including the bus driver were burnt to death.

He attributed the possible cause of the accident to the trailer driver for failing to indicate a warning sign after the trailer broke down on the road.

According to him, the remains of the burnt corpses will be given mass burial in collaboration with environmental officials of the Kwali Area Council.