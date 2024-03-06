Nigeria: Shettima Launches Initiative to Create Jobs

5 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna Gimba Yaya

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Outsource To Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) and commissioned the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) centre, aimed at producing millions of jobs in the country.

Speaking while unveiling the initiative yesterday in Gombe, Shettima said the OTNI is a strategy to produce millions of job opportunities and propel Nigeria's Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services sector into unprecedented growth.

He said OTNI symbolises a pivotal alliance and a collaboration between the public and private sectors.

He said the OTNI will connect global companies with the abundant talents in Nigeria.

"This initiative marks a strategic leap forward, positioning Nigeria as an emerging outsourcing powerhouse ready to make an indelible mark on the global economic landscape.

"Outsourcing, as an economic strategy, is not just about efficiency; it's a profound recognition of our interconnectedness in the global economy," he said.

Shettima stated that the global BPO industry is valued at over $250 billion, aimed at positioning Nigeria as the top destination for large companies seeking operational optimisation.

In a remark, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said commissioning of the Gombe BPO centre, in partnership with Outsource Global, heralds a transformative journey towards positioning Gombe as a premier destination for business process outsourcing in Nigeria.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.