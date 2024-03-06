Nigeria: Shettima Launches Initiative to Create Jobs

Vice President Kashim Shettima has inaugurated the Outsource To Nigeria Initiative (OTNI) and commissioned the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) centre, aimed at producing millions of jobs in the country.

Speaking while unveiling the initiative yesterday in Gombe, Shettima said the OTNI is a strategy to produce millions of job opportunities and propel Nigeria's Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT-enabled services sector into unprecedented growth.

He said OTNI symbolises a pivotal alliance and a collaboration between the public and private sectors.

He said the OTNI will connect global companies with the abundant talents in Nigeria.

"This initiative marks a strategic leap forward, positioning Nigeria as an emerging outsourcing powerhouse ready to make an indelible mark on the global economic landscape.

"Outsourcing, as an economic strategy, is not just about efficiency; it's a profound recognition of our interconnectedness in the global economy," he said.

Shettima stated that the global BPO industry is valued at over $250 billion, aimed at positioning Nigeria as the top destination for large companies seeking operational optimisation.

In a remark, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said commissioning of the Gombe BPO centre, in partnership with Outsource Global, heralds a transformative journey towards positioning Gombe as a premier destination for business process outsourcing in Nigeria.