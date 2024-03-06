Nigeria to Cut Down Carbon Emissions to Net-Zero By 2050 - ECN

The Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) has said Nigeria will totally cut down carbon emissions in the country to net-zero by 2050.

The Director General of ECN, Mr Mustapha Abdullahi, made this disclosure in Abuja at the maiden sensitisation campaign of using improved wood stoves in rural areas held at Kurudu Village, Karu Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The campaign was to promote the adoption and use of improved cooking stoves in communities across the country.

He said the country has not achieved a 100 per cent cut-down of carbon emissions but it has so far been reduced to one per cent.

The director general explained that the improved wood stoves were designed to burn fuel wood more efficiently and cleanly, reducing fuel consumption and harmful emissions.

He said, "We are here to demonstrate how improved cook stoves work, and how they can benefit you and your families. We will also distribute some improved cook stoves to selected households."