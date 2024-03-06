Nigeria: Healing - Masquerades Go to Church With Native Doctor for Thanksgiving

A native doctor, Chief Chukwuemeka Okwummo, on Sunday went for Thanksgiving at St Michael Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State with masquerades following a miraculous recovery from a life-threatening ailment.

Okwummo at the Church service acknowledged the healing power of the Almighty God during his life-threatening sickness.

He said, "I thank God for healing me of a sickness many people don't survive, I was taken to the hospital in an ambulance while I was in an unconscious state.

"I can testify to the healing power of God and can testify that God is the supreme and ultimate power as well as the only way.

"I also thank God for the successful surgery carried out on my wife, Mrs Agatha Okwummo. I must let you know that I inherited herbalism and I have done a thorough research and know that there is no one like God when it comes to power.

"That is why I had to forsake idolatry and fetish practices, which are not the way. I still do my herbal and alternative medicine business but without rituals," he said.

Speaking, the Vicar of Ozubulu Region of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Very Rev Fr. Hygi Aghulor, expressed excitement over what God had done in the life of the native doctor.

Rev Fr Aghulor who is also the parish priest of St. Michael Catholic Church, Amakwa Ozubulu, stated that Chief Okwummo had been healing sick people with the use of roots and herbs.

He said the native doctor had gone deeper in his trade and realised that it is only God that actually heals not the fetish practices.

On why he allowed masquerades to be part of the celebration after the church service in his parish, the vicar said that the church is not against the culture of the people.

He said priests had been told several times not to build their parishes like the ones in European countries.

"The church is not out to eradicate cultural practices that are not harmful, there are so many positive and beneficial aspects of our culture, for instance, a scholar abroad is currently carrying out research on bitter leaf, this is the same leaf many people in this part of the clime don't appreciate," he said.

Very Rev Fr Aghulor, however, warned young men and women to desist from idolatry and occultism, which according to him will not be beneficial to them in the short and the long run.

The brief Thanksgiving reception at the church premises featured music, dance and masquerades' display.