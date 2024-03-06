Nigeria: Imam Tussle - Muslim Clerics Appeal to Adeleke to Respect Court Order

Muslim clerics from Inisa town in Osun State have appealed to Governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke to tread carefully on the Imam tussle rocking Inisa Central Mosque.

After the death of the late chief imam of Inisa Central Mosque, there was controversy over the selection of a new chief imam which resulted in a serious crisis.

The matter led to a legal battle in suit number HOS/88/2021 at the State High Court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital and the court restrained all the contenders from parading themselves as chief Imam of Inisa Central Mosque.

The clerics, Sheikh Tijani Abdulazeez-Kolawole and Sheikh Abdul-Rasaq Ahmad appealed to the governor to abide by the court order, which restrained contenders from parading themselves as chief Imam of the mosque.

According to Abdul-Rasaq Ahmad, "We were surprised that the governor or government appointed one of the contenders as the Chief Imam of Inisa Central Mosque despite the court order restraining all contenders from becoming imam of the mosque. We want the whole world to know this."

Sheikh Tijani Abdulazeez-Kolawole said, "We were surprised to see the governor praying behind AbdulHakeem at the Inisa Central Mosque and affirming his appointment as Chief Imam of Inisa. The whole world must hear that the governor disregarded court order despite that it was the court that affirmed him as duly elected governor of Osun State."

Reacting, the state Commissioner for Information, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi assured that Governor Ademola Adeleke would abide by the decision of the court on the matter when the court resumes.