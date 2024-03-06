Africa: Malicious Actors - Five Ways to Detect Coordinated Electoral Disinformation Campaigns

Find out how to identify the digital deceptions used to derail electoral integrity as African countries prepare for crucial polls.

Amid Africa's highly anticipated 2024 election season, the continent is on high alert for potential surges in disinformation campaigns.

With many countries preparing for crucial polls, the digital landscape has become a battleground for shaping public opinion on key electoral issues.

Malicious actors or accounts are orchestrating coordinated disinformation campaigns to influence voter sentiment and shape narratives.

For instance, during the 2023 elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Code for Africa (CfA) flagged disinformation campaigns that aimed to undermine the credibility of the independent Congolese National Electoral Commission and its ability to ensure fair and free polls.

This flood of false information led to widespread online scepticism, with voters expressing concerns about alleged irregularities in certain regions.

Additionally, candidates from various political backgrounds exploited hashtags to spread misinformation and tarnish their opponents' reputations.

To counter such tactics, voters must be able to identify malign actors or accounts and recognise coordinated electoral disinformation campaigns. This empowers individuals to critically assess online information, enabling them to make informed decisions based on accurate and reliable sources rather than being swayed by deceptive narratives.

CfA has compiled a guide to assist citizens in identifying suspicious accounts and coordinated disinformation campaigns....