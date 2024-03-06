Nigeria: Man, 33, in Court for Allegedly Removing Neighbour's Scrotum

A 33-year-old man, Dominic Kenneth, who allegedly caused grievous harm to his neighbour by removing his scrotum, on Wednesday, appeared in an Ikorodu Magistrates' Court in Lagos.

Kenneth, whose address is not provided, is facing a count charge of causing grievous harm.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, ASP Christian Okonofua, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 1, at about 12:20p.m. at No 1, Abdul Rasaq Street, Balogun area of Ikorodu.

Okonofua said that Kenneth unlawfully caused grievous harm to his neighbour (co-shop owner in the market), Mr Pascal Uche, by allegedly removing one scrotum from his private part during a fracas.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that section 245 stipulates seven years in prison if the accused is found guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Onalaja, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Onalaja adjourned the case until March 14, for mention. (NAN)