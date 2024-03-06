Nigeria: Hardship - Pay Our Scholarship Stipends - Nigerian Students Abroad Beg Tinubu

Nigerians studying overseas, under the Bilateral Educational Agreement (BEA) Scholarship, have made an urgent plea to President Bola Tinubu over the prolonged non-payment of stipends, which has left them in dire straits.

The coalition, which represents Nigerian scholars in countries like Russia, Morocco, Algeria, China, and Hungary, called on the Federal Government to honour its financial commitments as many students face severe hardships.

Ayuba Anas Yushau, the spokesperson for the Coalition of all the Nigerian Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Student Association, has voiced the collective concerns of these students in a statement on Wednesday.

He revealed, "For the past six to eight months, scholars enrolled in various institutions abroad have endured financial strain due to the delay in receiving their stipends.

"In addition, from the last payments we received (March-August), there was a shortfall of practically two and a half months' payment. Moreover, some students in China have not received any stipends since they arrived in April and May 2023.

"In some cases, there has been a shortfall of nearly two and a half months' worth of payments, and this has had serious consequences for our well-being."

He highlighted the particularly dire circumstances in countries like Morocco, where the lack of school-provided housing compels students to secure and pay for their own accommodations.

Yushau noted that the critical stipends intended for basic living expenses have been withheld, leaving the students without the means to afford housing, utilities, or food.

He further lamented that In Russia, the increased cost of living coupled with the stipend delays is pushing Nigerian students to the brink.

"Forced to navigate financial hardships amidst the pressures of academic stress, many students have been pushed to the breaking point which is diverting their focus from their primary goal of academic excellence.

"Due to the economic reality of the nation, we receive insufficient or no additional support from our parents. Moreover, prohibitions on employment in many of our host BEA Countries restrict our ability to supplement our incomes.

"We implore the Nigerian government to recognize the plight of its scholars abroad and take immediate action to alleviate their suffering. As the nation grapples with economic hardships, it is imperative to prioritize the welfare of our students who represent the future of our country," the Union stressed.

Consequently, they appealed directly to President Tinubu, asking for his immediate intervention.

The statement added, "We earnestly plead with our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a father figure and a visionary in education, to intervene in this pressing matter. His intervention in ensuring the prompt disbursement of our stipends will not only alleviate our current hardships but also allow us, his scholars, to focus wholeheartedly on our studies.

"We are confident that under President Tinubu's compassionate and forward-thinking leadership, swift action will be taken to resolve this issue, enabling us to continue our academic pursuits without the burden of financial strain."