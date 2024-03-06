Ghana: Picket Outside Ghana High Commission Over Homophobic Bill

Treatment Action Campaign calls on Ghana's president to reject bill that will criminalise LGBTQ+ people

On Ghana's Independence Day on Wednesday, activists from the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) picketed outside the country's High Commission in Tshwane, calling for President Nana Akufo-Addo to reject the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which will criminalise LGBTQ+ people in Ghana.

Protests were also held in other countries, including the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States of America, and Ghana.

On 28 February, Ghana's Parliament passed the homophobic legislation which now awaits the President's signature.

James Oladibo, from the TAC, said the Bill is a gross violation of human rights that not only criminalises the LGBTQ+ community, but also criminalises organisations and communities that support the community, and even the media if it reports positively on the community.

Oladibo said fundamentalist religious groups from Western countries are targeting religious African nations to pass anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

"Even Ghana's Ministry of Finance acknowledges the potential dire consequences of the Bill, estimating potential losses of $3.8 billion in World Bank funding over the next five to six years with $850 million at risk in 2024 alone. Tourism would also likely be negatively affected by the Bill, a major growing contributor to Ghana's economy," he said.

TAC Gauteng provincial chairperson Sydwell Mbasa said they also call on the South African government to stand up for the human rights and freedom of the LGBTQ+ people.

A memorandum will be sent by email as the High Commission was closed due to it being a public holiday in Ghana.