Nigeria: Family of 7, 38 Others Killed As Militia Groups Exchange Gunfire in Benue

A family of seven and 38 others were killed after rival militia gangs clashed in Gbagir community of Ukum Local Government Area in Benue State.

Residents said the incident which happened on Tuesday sent shivers in the spines of rural dwellers who witnessed the horror.

They said though most of the deceased victims are suspected local militias who engaged themselves in the fight of supremacy, there were however at least 12 innocent farmers caught in the web of the gun battle between the duo groups - "Full Fire" and "Chain."

The residents who have all fled the vicinity said scores of people were wounded while others are still missing as at Wednesday morning.

A traditional ruler in the area who preferred anonymity told journalists in Makurdi that trouble started on Tuesday morning after a Benue militia leader in Ukum LGA, allegedly kidnapped another Taraba militia leader, one Alhaji Gana, and his family members, who were known for banditry and kidnappings, from neighbouring Chinkai community in Wukari LGA of Taraba State.

The community leader alleged that after kidnapping the victims, a demand of N100million ransom was made but that N5million was later paid.

"After collecting the money he (kidnapper) killed the hostages. The murder of the hostages sparked outrage among his gang members in Taraba State. This happened over the weekend.

"What followed was that another militia gang leader in Ukum now went and joined forces with the militia gang in Taraba to help them eliminate the rival gang in Ukum that killed their leader, Alhaji Gana.

"The essence was to enable him be the head of militia in Benue's Ukum. The combined forces of the both militia gangs started moving into the bushes of Gbagir in their hundreds from Sunday to sack the gang that killed Alhaji Gana. And on Tuesday morning, the bloody fight ensued.

"From what we gathered over 45 persons who were mainly bandits were killed, though we have record of about 12 farmers who were caught in the cross fire. Over 30 others were injured while some are also missing.

"Sadly caught in the cross fire was a family of seven in Tse Adzandeh Mbasaa, Mbajiga, Ityuluv, Torov. They were all members of the Adzandeh family.

"The armed men have also spread to the bushes of Gbeji, Chito and Afia in their numbers but could not move into the residential area because of the timely intervention of troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS,' the community leader narrated.

He added that when people noticed the movement of the armed militia into Benue communities, the Chiefs informed the political leaders who immediately briefed Governor Hyacinth Alia who equally alerted the military for swift action.

Meanwhile, a senior military source who confirmed the killings in Ukum said it was a clash between two militia groups, adding that the villagers know those carrying out the dastardly act but were shielding them.

He said several dead bodies were recovered but refused to mention any figure, adding, "These are militia men killing themselves. Yes, we acknowledge that probably one or two people may have been caught in the cross fire, but the majority of the people that were killed are members of the militia gangs in the area."

The State Police Commissioner, Emmanuel Adesina, on his part, told journalists in Makurdi, that more officers had been deployed in the area as he confirmed five corpses had been recovered so far.