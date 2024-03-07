Nigeria: Now Muzik, 2Baba Separate After 20-Year Partnership

Since joining Now Muzik, 2Baba has recorded and released eight albums, performed in over 100 cities, won over 60 awards, and amassed over 400 million streams across all platforms.

Singer Innocent Idibia, known as 2Baba, and his management, Now Muzik, on Wednesday announced the end of their 20-year partnership.

Now Muzik, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, said the mutual disengagement took immediate effect.

2Baba signed with Now Muzik management upon exiting The Plantashun Boiz in 2004 and pitched a tent with Kennis Music as a record label.

The Co-founder and Chief Executive of Now Muzik, Efe Omorogbe, said working with 2baba was beyond work. He described the singer as one of the most excellent Nigerian musicians ever.

Mr Omorogbe added that it was an honour to have had the opportunity to walk side by side with the 48-year-old, watched, and helped him make magic over the past two decades.

"I am grateful to 2baba for the trust and the friendship. I am proud of the brands we built, the music we made, and the fans we entertained.

"My team and I look forward to supporting from the sidelines and continuing to advocate for any and everything 2Baba,' Mr Omorogbe said.

Mr Omorogbe stated that Now Muzik is grateful for the opportunity to achieve significant milestones by working with the Plateau-born singer over the last two decades.

According to him, these achievements have defined an era and validated the company's collective contributions to the growth of the African entertainment industry.

"For this, we are extremely proud," he noted.

Good things must end

The 'African Queen' hitmaker said he owes much of his career success to Mr Omorogbe and his team at Now Muzik.

He stated that he knew it was a cliché, but every good thing must come to an end.

He said: "Everything I've achieved is a result of the support of so many people and organisations working with me to bring my talent and vision to life. Now Muzik is one of such companies, and I couldn't be more grateful to them."

Since joining Now Muzik, 2Baba has recorded and released eight albums, performed in over 100 cities, won over 60 awards, and amassed over 400 million streams across all platforms.

He remains the most iconic pop star of his generation and is now embarking on a new phase of his illustrious career. Henceforth, he is represented by Hypertek Digital, his imprint.

Now Muzik has nurtured over 30 talents, collectively earning over 100 awards over 25 years, with a combined music stream exceeding one billion.

Mr Omorogbe founded the company while he was an undergraduate at the University of Lagos in 1994, in partnership with Sammy Odins-Odihirin and the late Fredrick Ayalogu.