Nigeria: Remain Patient As We Work Tirelessly to Fix Poor Electricity Supply - Govt to Nigerians

The federal government has appealed to Nigerians to be patient, assuring them that the government is working tirelessly to fix the poor electricity supply across the country.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, who made this known on Wednesday also threatened to revoke the licenses of power distribution companies over persistent poor power supply across the country.

The minister, identified by his X handle, announced that a significant meeting has been scheduled.

The CEOs of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, along with the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, have been summoned to this meeting. This meeting aims to discuss and explain the current challenges faced nationwide.

"The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the worsening power supply in their respective regions and to collectively find lasting solutions," he said.

"The ministry has been exerting pressure on the Generating Companies to enhance their performance, resulting in a recent increase in generation to over 4000MW. Despite this progress, certain distribution companies are failing to adequately distribute the power supplied by TCN, while vandalism of power infrastructure exacerbates the problem in regions such as Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan." He explained.

He emphasized that distribution companies will be held accountable for their performance, and any willful non-performance will not be tolerated. Severe consequences, including license revocation, may be imposed.

He stressed, "Additionally, I have instructed TCN to prioritise repair works on damaged transmission towers and power lines to improve supply in affected regions. During recent supervisory visits to power-generating plants, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by the sector.

"Plans are underway to settle outstanding debts owed to power generation and gas supply companies, which will alleviate the financial strain and contribute to improved generation levels nationwide. I urge electricity consumers to remain patient as we work tirelessly to address these issues and provide better service to all Nigerians."

Vanguard News