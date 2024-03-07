Liberia: Why Mayor and Superintendent Must Be Elected Positions in Liberia

opinion

The constitution stipulates power dynamics within a democratic government. Whereas the president is recognized as the supreme figure within the political sphere in most countries, such as the United States, the constitution grants governors and mayors' power over states and cities, respectively.

Mengistu Eddie Wolokolie, contributing writer

The political landscape in the United States does not give the federal government absolute powers, but in Liberia the national government has absolute powers. Interestingly, American citizens enjoy more proximity to the state and local governments than the federal government. In Liberia, the Liberian citizens does not enjoy proximity from the cities or counties governments.

The state and local governments have oversight over a lot of issues that affect the public, such as the education and justice departments. Governors and mayors are more involved in issues that affect the people than the president, thus highlighting their importance in the political scenery of America. In Liberia most citizens could not tell you who their mayor or superintendent are for that city or county.

There is a mutual relationship between the Federal government and the state and local governments. Some powers allow state governments to operate independently in some areas, while others require collaboration with the Federal government. Whether State and local government officials should be elected or appointed is essential in defining the society's democratic landscape.

While highlighting the roles of superintendents and mayors, it is necessary to establish why the mayor and superintendents should be part of an electoral process rather than appointees of a president. Electing mayor and superintendents allow citizens to exercise their democratic rights. The United States adopts indirect democracy, where citizens elect leaders to represent their interests.

In Liberia, we elect our president, in term they appoint superintendents and mayors to serve their best interests. In an election, aspirants sell their policies to the electorate through campaigns. The electorate weighs and determines the candidate who would best represent their interests. Elected leaders are as a result of a general election. Furthermore, elected leaders portray diversity in government.

They represent diverse demographic characteristics of the people. There is no doubt that an elected leader reflects the ethnic, tribes, economic, social, and cultural composition of a society. Consequently, there is inclusivity within the government. If appointed by the president, mayor, and superintendents, it may reflect something other than the community's demographic composition. The president may be overwhelmed by personal interests; thus, the appointees may not best represent the interests of the public. Therefore, people need to elect a mayor and superintendent.

There is accountability in electing mayors and superintendent. One of the main reasons for selecting leaders through an election lies within the principle of accountability. During the campaign period, political aspirants roll out their manifestos containing policies, goals, and strategies to achieve the electorate's needs. Upon being elected, they are responsible for fulfilling their manifesto to the people.

Whether elected leaders remain in power largely depends on fulfilling the promises made; they will be accountable to the public. Being responsible for their promises increases their chances for re-election. The cardinal rule in this case is accountability is channeled to the one who put the leader in office. Consequently, appointed leaders are accountable to the person who nominated them, while elected officials are accountable to those who elected them. It guarantees that representatives act in the best interests of the people they are supposed to serve and are held responsible for their actions.

With elected leaders comes dynamism in government. There is enthusiasm and vibrancy introduced into government by elected leaders. The stiff competition witnessed in the electoral process pushes aspirants to coin innovative and creative ideas and engage in constructive conversations to improve the electorate's lives. Since it discourages stagnation and promotes advancement, this dynamism is crucial for the expansion and development of governments and cities.

Furthermore, the election process ensures that the people's desire is reflected in the democratic process of choosing leaders. The democratic mandate encourages accountability since elected officials answer directly to those who vote. Due to accountability, a dynamic governance environment is created, inspiring leaders to respond to the changing requirements and issues of the citizens. An appointing exercise has less competition to an election process, thus more vibrancy in electing superintendents and mayors.

An election process brings about public participation and community engagement. Therefore, the election of mayor and governor is an opportunity for civic involvement and community engagement. People are usually motivated to elect leaders who will represent their needs. It inspires them to actively engage in the democratic process as they possess the power to elect local leaders.

Through elections, there is an all-inclusive platform as citizens feel more a part of the choices that affect their everyday lives, which strengthens the social fabric and promotes a feeling of community ownership. In addition, local authorities play a crucial role in carrying out programs that immediately affect the standard of living in their areas.

Mayors and governors/ superintendent have the authority to influence the local surroundings in which residents live, whether it is by enhancing infrastructure, public services, or attending to particular community needs. The physical link between elected officials and the community's health serves as more evidence of the significance of civic engagement, as citizens can directly observe how their involvement affects local initiatives and policies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Appointing these officials may not be more of a public engagement exercise. It would not be ideal for a president of a country to appoint governors/ superintendents and mayors as more independence, accountability, and representation of a range of interests are found in elected leaders. To guarantee that the people have a voice in who represents them and their interests, they are also elected by the general public in democratic elections.

Thus, candidates for mayor and superintendent must be elected by popular vote rather than by presidential appointees. Electing superintendents and mayors is essential to democratic administration, not just a formality.

Through the election process, society maintains a connection between the people and their leaders, promoting a system in which government is an inclusive, dynamic, and responsive process. Preserving and strengthening democratic norms in a vibrant society requires a sustained dedication to elected mayors and superintendents.