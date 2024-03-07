Nigeria: 'Go After Agents of Darkness Calling for Coup Against Tinubu' - Minister Charges Intelligence Agency

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawlle, has directed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to go after all the propagators calling for truncation of the constitutional government in the country, describing them as criminals and enemies of democracy who should be brought to justice.

According to the Minister, "some mischief makers posted viral videos and inciting statements on the media depicting a false situation and impression and encouraging the military to truncate the constitution, which they will never do because they have been aligned with democratic culture, which makes coups no longer fashionable.

"Just because criminal elements attacked a warehouse and a haulage vehicle carrying food items to other parts of the country is not enough reason for unpatriotic individuals to resort to calling for military intervention, which has no place in modern realities."

He described those calling for the undemocratic change of government as "agents of darkness."

Matawalle's directive was contained in a statement signed by Mr Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Press and Information, MOD, titled, "Democracy is Working in Nigeria, Warns those Calling for Truncation of Constitutional Government.

According to the statement, "The Minister warned coup mongers calling for the unconstitutional change of government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to desist from their inglorious calling, warning that the government would not treat those behind it with kid gloves.

"The call for violent change of government by the military is absurd, preposterous, and naive, as the military has come to reality with a democratic government in Nigeria and is focused on their constitutional duty of defending the constitution.

"The Minister warns against the dangerous allure of coups, stating, 'Those calling for coups do not love Nigeria. Under the present government, there will be no military takeover of power."

"He emphasises the need for elected leaders to lead while the military fulfils its duty of protecting the constitution.

Continuing the statement, "The harbingers of this evil thought are agents of distabilization, as Nigeria has a democratic government in place, democracy is in action under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the dividends of democracy are being delivered.

"The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has provided a level playing ground for people to express themselves, which is one of the pillars of democracy, and fundamental human rights are being respected.

"However, consequent to this and other extenuating factors, the Ministry of Defence is warning all the propagators calling for truncation of the constitutional government to desist from it and face the democratic reality on ground, as the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, has directed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to go after the criminals and enemies of democracy and bring them to justice.

"The military is highly professionalised with good civil-military relationships, and they are exhibiting the highest standard of professionalism with the defence of our constitution as a top priority.

"I urge all Nigerians to come together to support and keep faith in the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his efforts to make Nigeria great.

"Consequently, Dr Matawalle reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to defend the constitution and uphold democracy.

"He assures the public of the military's readiness to ensure the safety and security of the nation."