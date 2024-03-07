Liberia: Ex-Senator Grupee Seeks a Return

Nimba County, Liberia — Former Senator Thomas Grupee, announces a comeback here, declaring his intention to via in senatorial by-election slated for early April.

Grupee, who is grappling with health conditions, told reporters that he might contest as an Independent Candidate to unite his people irrespective of party affiliation.

Addressing a news conference in Ganta, Nimba County, Mr. Grupee rallied his kinsmen for support to achieve his dream, telling them to look at his past records from the former 53rd Legislature.

He recalls that during his tenure, he executed 101 development projects in all 19 administrative districts of Nimba.

The ex-senator says he is not going to the senate learn on the job because he had been there before.

However, he expresses disappointment and frustrations in current lawmakers from the county, who he notes, are not seeking job opportunities for Nimbaians, as he did under Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

"Nimba County people please elect me for my past records, including the over one hundred projects I undertook alongside the unity, peace, and togetherness that was obtained during my administration. I'm not going to learn from the job, but rather am an experienced leader, who will teach the new senators", he brags.

"My leadership brings about accountability, transparency, and togetherness, among others which I continue to be involved with and want to continue", he adds.

The senatorial by-election in April seeks to replace current Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Jeremiah Kpan Koung, who spent three out of his nine-year tenure before his election to the Presidency via the Rescue Ticket of the now-ruling Unity Party.

Meanwhile, The NEW DAWN has gathered that former senator Grupee's decision to return to the senate is being welcomed by several Nimbaians despite his current health condition.