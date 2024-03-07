Liberia: Boakai Launches Mobile Police Station

Amid recent criticism against Police brutality leading to deaths, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai commissioned a Mobile Police Station here to help the Police fast-track crime investigation.

President Boakai applauded SAVVY Group of Companies, for the initiative which will buttress the police operations, while affirming his government's commitment to supporting the Police in whatsoever they need to protect citizens and keep the nation safe.

The modern police mobile booth which contains a 360° CCTV camera and based phone will enable the LNP to investigate crimes expeditiously and enhance smooth communication among officers in the field, as they adhere to mandate of protecting lives and properties across Liberia.

The station is a project initiated by SAVVY Group of Companies that initially brought in the country 25,000 booths for deployment across 15 counties.

Sam Griffiths, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said the idea of building a mobile police station is to enhance police operation and promote community policing.

"It is a big step for Liberia; it is big step for our Police, which will enhance the force to combat crimes and boost community policing", Mr. Griffiths, said during the launch Tuesday.

He told reporters the 360° CCTV Camera installed at mobile station will help the Police to get feedback on crimes, as they go about their operations.

At the commissioning ceremony, President Joseph Boakai described the initiative as dawning of a new police force that is committed to serving the country and protecting its citizens, as well as bringing back the dignity and pride of Liberia.

The President also urged citizens to respect the Police, who he described as dedicated servants, with a clear mandate to protect the state.

Meanwhile the Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory Coleman, describes the project as first of many smart initiatives by the Police to safety of Liberians.

Col. Coleman revealed that mobile stations will be electrified by solar system-based radio, among other infrastructure worth approximately US$8,000 with plan to replicate such facilities across the country. Editing by Jonathan Browne