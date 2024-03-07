Nigeria: NAF Pound Terrorists' Strongholds, Kill Scores in Katsina, Zamfara

7 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tarkaa David

The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji struck and destroyed the strongholds of terrorists in Katsina and Zamfara states, leaving scores of the fighters dead.

NAF's Director of Public Relations and Information, AVM Edward Gabkwet who disclosed this, said the air component carried out airstrikeson 5 March, 2024 at the stronghold of the infamous terrorist leader, Maudi Maudi, and several other terrorist kingpins situated south of Tsaskiya in Safana local government area (LGA) of Katsina State.

AVM Gabkwet said the strikes were prompted by painstaking Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance operations conducted in the targeted vicinity where clusters of huts were observed amid rocky terrain.

He added that the surveillance also confirmed a substantial presence of armed terrorists loitering among the huts, after which the authorization to strike was obtained.

Gabkwet added that a post-strike Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the targeted location engulfed in flames, with a few survivors observed fleeing to safety.

Although he confirmed the killing of several terrorists in the airstrikes, the NAF spokesman could not ascertain the fate of Maudi Maudi.

"Though several terrorists were eliminated, it remains unconfirmed if Maudi Maudi was among those neutralized," he said.

He said similar strikes were also conducted on 6 March 2024 at the stronghold of another notorious terrorist kingpin, Alhaji Na-Shama, situated East of Ussu village within the Nasarawar Mailayi District in the Birnin Magaji LGA of Zamfara State.

"Reliable human intelligence has confirmed the neutralization of several of Na-Shama's associates and the total obliteration of his camp and logistics. It is yet to be confirmed if Na-Shama was among the victims," he said.

The statement said precision strikes by NAF aircraft have continued to give the expected outcomes with the elimination of several terrorists and the destruction of their means of mobility.

"These efforts served to protect civilian lives as well as disrupt their logistics support bases and motorcycles," he noted.

The NAF spokesman said the proactive approach aligned with the mission objectives of Operation Hadarin Daji, which majorly focuses on securing the Northwestern region from the menace of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry.

