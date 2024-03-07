Nigeria: Police Arrest Activist for Beating Wife to Death in Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested a human rights activist, Micheal Chidozie, for allegedly beating his 32-year-old wife and mother of three children, Mrs. Ufuoma Chidozie, to death on Tuesday.

The suspect is currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Port Harcourt, where he was being interrogated.

Some friends of the deceased alleged that Chidozie was in the habit of beating his wife daily without provocation.

Sources close to the family disclosed that after Mrs. Ufuoma died as a result of injuries she sustained from the alleged physical assault by her husband, the suspect fled after calling the brother of the deceased, to come to the house that there was an emergency.

It was gathered that when the brother of the deceased came to his sister's house, he saw the lifeless body of Mrs. Ufuoma, but did not meet the husband at home.

It was further gathered that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning by Police personnel attached to Agip Estate Police Division, Mile 4, Port Harcourt, following credible intelligence.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said the remains of the deceased have been deposited in a mortuary.