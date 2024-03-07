Nigeria: Just-in - Ajaka Wins As Supreme Court Grants Stay of Execution in Kogi Guber Tussle

7 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olakunle Olasanmi

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, ordered a stay of execution of the orders of the Court of Appeal made on March 1, 2024, in which the inspections carried out by the petitioners before the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal were set aside.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja had earlier overruled the decision of the Kogi State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting also in Abuja.

However, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, and the party instructed their legal team to appeal to the Supreme Court against the orders of the Court of Appeal.

Following the application for interim stay of execution made by the legal team of the petitioners, the Supreme Court decided the case in favour of the petitioners.

Moving the application Thursday morning, Chief J.S. Okutepa, SAN, leading Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa, SAN and other lawyers, urged the Supreme Court to grant the application to avoid irreparable damages the orders of the Court of Appeal will cause the petitioners.

The Supreme Court agreed and ordered for stay in terms of the reliefs sought in the motion filed on March 5, 2024.

However, motion on notice has been adjourned to March 11, 2024 for hearing.

