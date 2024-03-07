Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests 85-Year-Old Suspected Kidnapper in Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended an 85 years old man, Ibrahim Usman, for allegedly abducting a 3-year-old child from his neighbourhood in Kano State.

NSCDC's Spokesperson in the state, Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi made the disclosure on Thursday.

Abdullahi said the suspect was arrested at Yar'Adua Quarters, Rimin Kebe in Ungoggo Local Government Area of the state by operatives from Ungoggo Division.

He said, "the 85 year old suspect, Ibrahim Usman abducted the victim, a 3-year-old boy who is a child in the neighbourhood and attempted to hide him in his friend's residence situated at Hotoro Bypass in Kano State."

"Having suspected a foul play, his friend rejected to keep the boy in his custody and decided to alert residents where the suspect live at Rimin Kebe who had been looking for the missing boy.

"This development led the suspect to run away and he was later picked up by personnel of the Corps of the Ungoggo division," the NSCDC spokesman said.

He stressed that the octogenarian collected the victim's father's phone number two months ago without calling him once.

Abdullahi also noted that the NSCDC has launched investigation into the case and upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged to court.