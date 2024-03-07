Nigeria: Fulani Groups Demand N108m Compensation Over Rustled Cows in Plateau

7 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Achor Abimaje

The Coalition of Indigenous Fulani Groups in Plateau State has strongly condemned the killing of a herder, Abubakar Abdulmumuni and the rustling of over 175 Cows and 30 sheeps.

The coalition alleged that the acts were perpetrated by suspected Berom, Mwaghavul and Ron ethnic militias in Mangu, Bokkos and Barki Ladi local government areas of the state .

The group, in addition, also made a N108 million demand from the Plateau State Government as compensation to be paid to the owners of the rustled animals as a measure to alleviate their suffering.

Chairman of the group, Garba Abdullahi Muhammad made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Jos, the Plateau State's capital.

Muhammad pointed out that one Abdussalam Ibrahim was also inflicted with machete cut, and is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the area.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, while reacting over the attacks in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, expressed rude shock over the report of the brutal attack by unknown persons in Barki Ladi LGA .

Mutfwang condemned the acts of lawlessness and said the unholy act undermines his government's effort in entrenching harmonious living among all and sundry in the state.

He bowed that government would no longer tolerate brutal killings of innocent citizens in their farms on in any part of the state while pursing their legitimate means of livelihood.

The groups further said gunmen operating on motorcycles were responsible for the attack on their members.

They alleged that the attackers opened fire on their victims while their cows were grazing in a barren field at Nafan and Nyerwei village in Fan District of Barki Ladi LGA.

The coalition further noted that the killings were unprovoked considering that the animals were not feeding on a farm at the time of the attack.

