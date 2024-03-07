Nigeria: Kano to Partner With Afrinvest to Enhance Trade, Dev't

The Kano State Government has announced its intention to partner with Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited to modernise and enhance trade and development in the state.

Governor Abba Yusuf stated this while delivering an address at the opening ceremony of the Afrinvest's Kano office, on Thursday.

Represented by Kabiru Sa'id Magami, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Governor Yusuf explained that there was no better time for Afrinvest to establish a presence in the state than now.

"I wish to start by welcoming you to this important event, the opening of your office here, which will add value to trade in Kano.

"There is no better time for this important decision as Kano is looking for partners like you, and we are going to engage you in enhancing trade in Kano.

"Everyone is aware that Kano is known for its commercial activities even before the advent of colonialism in Nigeria.

"We plan to develop trade in the state and engage in modernization as well as expansion to meet global standards," the Governor said.

He congratulated Afrinvest for its achievements in the last 30 years and for choosing Kano as one of the preferred locations.

Governor Yusuf further pledged that the state government will give every necessary support to the company.

Earlier in his opening address, the Group Managing Director, Afrinvest, Ike Chioke stated that the group had been in Kano for a long time.

Chioke recalled that the firm was among those that constructed the popular Ado Bayero Mall several years ago, and several other projects for the benefit of the Kano people.

He explained that the organisation has gone digital and is going to offer a spectrum of investments to the government and people of the state, including the provision of electricity.