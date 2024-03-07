Nigeria: Comedian Destalker Opens Up On Depression, Suicide Attempts

Nigerian comedian, Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, popularly known as DesTalker, has shared his deeply personal journey battling depression and grappling with suicidal thoughts.

DesTalker recently revealed that after graduating from the university with a degree in Public Administration, he faced immense challenges securing a job, leading him to work as a commercial motorcyclist, commonly known as Okada rider.

Reflecting on his struggles, he said, "I already had it on my mind that I don't want to work for anybody. You must have a blueprint of what you want to become even though the country has its own blueprint waiting for you."

The comedian elaborated on the pressures he faced, including the frustrations from family members, which exacerbated his mental health challenge. He bravely admitted, "It wasn't easy. There were a lot of distractions and it got to a point where I was suicidal. I attempted suicide three times."

However, DesTalker found solace and a new lease of life amid his darkest moments. He shared his newfound belief that "when you're suicidal, your miracle is close," emphasising the resilience and determination required to overcome such profound challenges.

He reflected on the adversities he faced, noting that, "The devil doesn't just want you to attain it. The closer you are to your destiny, the difficult the challenges. That was my story."

Acknowledging the pivotal role of his colleague, Ajebo, DesTalker credited him for facilitating his first major breakthrough in the comedy industry.