Nigeria: Free 300 Kidnapped Women in Borno, Reps Ask Security Agencies

The House of Representatives on Thursday called on security agencies to free 300 women kidnapped in Borno state while fetching fire woods in the bush.

Moving a motion on matter of urgent public importance on the floor of the House, member representing Bama/Ngala/Kalabalge Federal Constituency of Borno State, Zainab Gimba described the abduction as worrisome like the April 2014 abduction of school girls in Chibok.

According to Gimba, this is the second largest abduction after the Chibok Girls adoption by Boko Haram in April 2014 and release of these women .

She said " I want to bring to the notice of the House that about 300 women were abducted while fetching firewoods for domestic and commercial purposes in my constituency.

"I am calling on security agencies

to as a matter of urgency, see to the rescue of these women who went in search of their daily bread.

"The House note that this is the second biggest number of abduction after the Chibok girls abduction that took place in 2014 even though, some of those girls are still in captivity."

In his remarks, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu who presided over plenary session, described the incident as a sad development and called on security agents to step up their search for the abducted women.

"We, as a House are pained that the families of the abducted persons are going through what they are going through at the moment.

"In the spirit of the International Women Day Celebration tomorrow (Friday), we pray that these women and those still in captivity be freed from their abductors.

"There is no better way to celebrate Women Day without calling for the protection and release of these women.

Following the resolution of the House, the motion was referred to the Committee on Defence and National Emergency Management Agency.

