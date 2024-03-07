Nigeria: Emefiele - Documents Approving $6.2m for Election Observers Forged, Court Told

A forensic analyst has told a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama that the documents used to request the payment of $6.2 million for foreign election observers were forged.

Emefiele is facing a 20-count amended charge, including allegations of corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and obtaining $6,230,000 by false pretenses.

During the resumed proceedings, forensic analyst Bamaiyi Meriga, called by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), confirmed through forensic analysis that the signature on the document was forged, and the seal of execution differed from the original.

He said, "The conclusion from the analysis revealed that the disputed documents showed evidence of forgery and copying art as the pen movement form and formation of the signatures and the skill of execution were found to be different from that of the specimen signatures A to A2 and B to Bi

"The form and formation of the signatures marked x and the specimen signature marked B to B1 were found to be different in respect of pen movement impulses, skill of execution, loop formation, and presence of tremors, there were individual characteristics.

"This is a confirmation that the author of the specimen signatures marked B to B1 does not rhyme with the signature of Buhari on the disputed document marked X.

"Also, the form and formation of the disputed signatures marked X1 and Specimen signature A2 were also found to be different in respect to pen movement impulses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Initial and terminal strokes, loop formation, presence of tremors, and individual characteristics.

"This is also a confirmation that the author of the specimen signature marked A2 did not rhyme with the signature of Boss Mustapha on the disputed document marked X1."

Notably, the signatures did not match those of former President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

In a twist during cross-examination, Meriga clarified that he was not an EFCC staff and received his salary from the Nigeria Immigration Service, challenging the defense's portrayal of his role.

Despite objections from Emefiele's counsel, Matthew Burkaa, about the witness's conduct, the trial judge, Justice Muazu, admitted two documents, including a presidential directive on foreign observers, as evidence.

The trial is set to resume on March 11 for further proceedings.

The prosecution and defense continue to clash over the credibility of witnesses and the presented evidence in this high-profile case.