West Africa: Sierra Leone Nationals Union Condemns Murder of Briton in Gambia

press release

The Union of Sierra Leoneans in The Gambia (SlENU) received with shock and utter disbelief the news of the gruesome murder of a British national allegedly by one Augustine Bangura, a Sierra Leonean resident in The Gambia.

The Union of Sierra Leoneans unreservedly condemns the act and wishes to disassociate itself from it.

The Union wants it to be known that, a stable and enduring relationship between The Gambia and Sierra Leone spans from the colonial period. Due to this stable and peaceful co-existence, nationals of the two countries have continued to reside in the two countries amicably culminating in intermarriage, business, education and other ties benefiting both countries.

Suffice it to say, thousands of Sierra Leoneans continue to reside in this country peacefully, with most serving as teachers, contractors, medical personnel, etc.

However, the proliferation of contraband drugs like "kushe", tramadol, etc in the sub-region lately has become a cause for worry. We notice vulnerable youths becoming easy prey to these harmful substances thus, causing serious damages to their health, embarrassing their families and negatively affecting society as a whole.

With the rampant use of drugs-related crimes in The Gambia in recent times, a country we call our second home, the future of our youths and the long-standing peace for which The Gambia is known are at stake.

As a Union, we are deeply concerned and are available to render any incidental help in collaboration with The Gambia authorities in identifying those areas where Sierra Leonean youths are found in large numbers and by so doing, continue to sensitise them against the use and spread of drugs and other crime-related activities.

Drug addiction and its domino effects on youths and society as a whole are terrible. Therefore, they must not by any means be allowed to gain a foothold in peaceful Gambia.

Long live the Sierra Leone/Gambia peaceful relationship!!

