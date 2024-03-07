Gambia: NBR Women Gardeners Lament Constraint

Women gardeners in the North Bank Region have lamented some of the constraints affecting their crop production in the area.

The women were speaking recently at Fass Njaga Choi in the North Bank during a visit to the area by mayoress of Banjul, Rohey Malic Lowe, who is also the president of REFELA.

These women attributed some of the challenges to inadequate water supply, lack of a garden fence, market to pests destroying their crops, among a host of other challenges.

Fatou Sem from Njogon NBR, attributed inadequate water and market access, as the most challenging parts in their community.

She therefore urged the mayor of Banjul and other stakeholders to assist them in making sure they overcome these challenges, as most families depend on their crop production for their livelihood.

Michelle Mendy, councilor for Essau Ward, while commending the women for their hardwork, also raised challenges some of these hardworking women go through.

She cited other parts of North Bank, where women use donkey carts or motorcycles to get to their destination, which she said, poses serious challenges in their production.

Reacting to some of the concerns raised by women, Mayoress Rohey Malick Lowe, hailed the women for their hardwork and efforts in ensuring the safety of children, providing them access to education and supporting their respective families.

She reminded that it was important for communities and individuals to work together to prevent children from roaming the streets unsupervised.

That she believes, would enable them to create a society that prioritises the well-being of children and fosters their healthy development.

"One woman's problem is a problem to all women. So, for women coming together as one could be more helpful. My platform is not meant for politics but to assist women and children."

She made reference to the recent launch of advocacy on Zero Tolerance of Children on the streets, saying they don't want to see any child begging on the streets.

That, she added could only be possible with the help of the parents and Islamic leaders.

Mayor Lowe said the mission of RAFELA is to empower women to be sustainable in their ventures, so that they would not rely on people all the time.

RAFELA, she divulged, has other intentions to build an equitable, inclusive and gender-sensitive Africa, protect vulnerable children, ensure territorial inclusiveness and support empowerment of women and girls

Other speakers included Mai Ndure, a women mobiliser, Mariama Daffeh Medina Kanduma, Sutura Kafo, who all echoed similar sentiments.

