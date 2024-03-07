West Africa: Barrow Discusses Sub-Regional Health With Waho Director

The West African Health Organization (WAHO) Director General Dr. Melchoir Athanase J.C. Aissi and his team, accompanied by the Honorable Minister of Health Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, Wednesday paid a courtesy call on His Excellency President Adama Barrow in appreciation of the partnership between WAHO and the Ministry of Health.

Welcoming the Director General, President Barrow emphasised: "Health is a right and working in collaboration in the sub-region is important in delivering services." The President further advised Dr Melchoir on strengthening sub-region arrangements for resource mobilisation. He added that giving priority to health is important, especially when health tourism is putting financial stress on the national economy and negatively contributing to inflation.

The WAHO Director-General commended President Barrow's administration for its initiative, saying, "The Gambia has made a lot of progress, and we are committed to continuing to support The Gambia to have the best health system in West Africa". Dr. Melchoir pledged to strengthen and continue the collaboration WAHO has already established with the Government of The Gambia in addressing priority health issues. Its support would focus on strengthening the surveillance system, capacity building, and provision of life-saving equipment and ambulances, amongst others.

The Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, highlighted that Barrow's administration strives to give more importance to health and is committed to building a more robust and it will resilient health system. This is articulated in his vision to provide 1,500 beds at Farato Hospital, set up a national ambulance command centre and construct a modern theatre for kidney transplants and open-heart surgery.

Source: State House

