Gambia: Naatip Exposes Gambian Peacekeepers to NRM

Ahead of their deployment in peacekeeping missions, the National Agency Against Trafficking-In-Persons (NAATIP), an agency mandated to prevent, protect and prosecute issues relating to human trafficking in The Gambia, recently exposed selected law enforcement officers, who are about to embark on peacekeeping mission on National Referral Mechanism (NRM).

The event, which was held at the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) hall, forms part of the agency's plans to strengthen the capacity of security apparatus especially on key issues relating to the country's referral mechanism.

The move is part of the agency's broader advocacy to raise awareness about this worldwide phenomenon, which is increasing at an alarming rate and hold perpetrators accountable.

At the event, Isatou Dabo, executive director of NAATIP, underscored the important role of law enforcement officers in combating human trafficking, reminding that each personnel have a crucial role to play not just as law enforcement officers, but as ambassadors of The Gambia.

"The reason being when you leave the shores of The Gambia to travel to any other jurisdiction, you are representing yourself, institution and the motherland. What you do while there is not only a reflection of who you are, your society, formation and but also how you cared about humanity."

Nevertheless, Dabo reminded that their responsibility extends to what they do at NAATIP, saying it is the agency's role and mandate to train law enforcement officers on burning issues that may not necessarily form part of their basic recruitment training or preparation to move on to peacekeeping mission.

NAATIP ED also outlined the lucrative, chainwork and multi-faceted nature of human trafficking - human being the sole commodity- further calling on all to be committed to the fight against this modern-day slavery.

Raising awareness creation, she added, would significantly enhance the knowledge and experience of participants especially on crucial issues specifically relating to National Referrals Mechanism.

The event also saw detailed presentation on the role and mandate of the agency by Isatou Dabo, as well as other resource persons at the event.

