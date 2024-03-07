Gambia Generates B1.09b Revenue At Senegambia Bridge

The minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita, has informed lawmakers that the total revenue generated from the SeneGambia Bridge between 2021 and 2023 stands at D1.09 billion.

Responding to questions from deputies yesterday at the Assembly, Minister Keita added that the amount represents a collection of D285 million in 2021; D389 million for 2022 and D411.2 million for 2023.

He revealed that the funds are put into the consolidated revenue funds, saying collections are being done by the staff of the Accountant General's Department.

Hon. Alhagie Mbowe, the lawmaker for Upper Saloum, was curious to understand why withholding tax is 10% for Gambian residents and 15% for non-residents, which is a legal requirement, while companies are also required to remit VAT payments to the government at the end of each month, citing it as unfair.

Responding to this, Minister Keita said withholding tax is not a tax payment; rather it's an advance payment of obligation, while VAT is a tax imposed on the use of certain goods and services. He added that these are collected on behalf of the government by business owners. He further explained that the two are not levied on the same source and "there is nothing unfair for companies to be collecting tax on behalf of the government irrespective of the use of goods and services by the parties."

He further explained that VAT is a tax enterprise collected on behalf of the government and returns are supposed to be surrendered quarterly. "So when a VAT element is computed as part of the withholding tax competition, it gives the taxpayer further credit for settlement of tax obligation."

Reacting to Member for Banjul Central about ministries' execution of virements between budgetary items without adhering to the provisions set forth in the Public Finance Act, Mr. Keita explained that his ministry approves all virements in accordance with the Public Finance Act 2014.

"Virements are done at the request of ministries where budget balances are available. It's only in very extreme cases where virements are done without consultation with the executive of the affected ministry due to the urgency of the request of the services. However, the ministry will endeavor to improve to enhance the consultation," he further explained.

