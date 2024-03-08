Nigeria: Dozens of Kaduna School Children Feared Abducted

Residents say gunmen invaded the school immediately after the school's morning assembly

An unspecified number of pupils and teachers are believed to have been abducted by terrorists during an attack on Thursday on a public primary school in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Residents said the gunmen invaded the school immediately after morning assembly.

At least 100 of the pupils and some of the school's teachers were believed to have been abducted, a resident said, asking not to be named for security reasons.

BBC Hausa Service reported at least two residents of the area confirming the mass abduction in a local primary school in Kuriga community.

The Kaduna State Government is yet to speak on the incident. The phone number of the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, did not connect Thursday afternoon when PREMIUM TIMES tried to have him comment on the development.

Also, the police spokesperson in the state, Mansir Hassan, could not be reached on the phone.

Three weeks ago, a wanted kidnapper and ruthless killer, Isyaku Boderi, was killed by security forces in the same Chikun local government. It was not immediately clear whether Thursday's incident was connected to his killing.

Mr Boderi allegedly led the 11 March, 2021 abduction of 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, and the 24 August 2021 deadly attack on a campus of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), both in Afaka, Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

Mr Boderi was killed with some of his lieutenants in the Bada/Riyawa general area of Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

